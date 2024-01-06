Chicago Capital LLC Acquires 22,893 Shares of OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI)

Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,195,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,893 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC owned 2.75% of OmniAb worth $16,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OABI. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in OmniAb in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in OmniAb in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in OmniAb in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in OmniAb in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OmniAb in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OABI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of OmniAb in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OmniAb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.17.

In related news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr bought 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $405,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,427,919 shares in the company, valued at $10,367,214.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OABI opened at $6.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $749.74 million, a P/E ratio of -21.50 and a beta of -0.17. OmniAb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $6.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.15.

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 million. OmniAb had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 8.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that OmniAb, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

