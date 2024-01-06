Chicago Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 80,863 Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 80,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $12,897,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Insulet by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 15,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,363,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,812 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of PODD opened at $197.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 115.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.38. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $125.82 and a 1-year high of $335.91.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.33.
In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total value of $3,286,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,835.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
