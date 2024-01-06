Chicago Capital LLC Has $4.85 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.8% in the third quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 48,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 107,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,369,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 156,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,070,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 3,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $117.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Read Our Latest Report on Paychex

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.