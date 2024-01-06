Chicago Capital LLC Has $8.48 Million Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Chicago Capital LLC reduced its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,024 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $8,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 93.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 2,538.1% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 131.7% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $61.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Fastenal has a one year low of $45.70 and a one year high of $65.66. The company has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $47,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $47,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $3,625,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,562 shares of company stock worth $8,806,162 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fastenal

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.