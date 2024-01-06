Chicago Capital LLC Purchases 5,511 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC owned approximately 0.36% of AAR worth $7,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AAR by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,231,000 after acquiring an additional 19,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in AAR by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AAR by 56.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in AAR by 4.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in AAR by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Get AAR alerts:

AAR Price Performance

NYSE AIR opened at $60.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $45.20 and a 12-month high of $73.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.16 and its 200-day moving average is $61.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. AAR had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $545.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AAR from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on AAR from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AAR from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of AAR in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AIR

Insider Activity at AAR

In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $609,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,624,508.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $609,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,766 shares in the company, valued at $19,624,508.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total transaction of $242,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,091.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,087,459. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AAR

(Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.