Chicago Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $456.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $449.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $444.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The company has a market cap of $113.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

