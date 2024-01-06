Chicago Capital LLC Sells 1,396 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Chicago Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises approximately 2.9% of Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Chicago Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $62,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $543,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,610,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $543,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,610,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total value of $183,136.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,156.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,419 shares of company stock valued at $10,110,657 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $125.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $70.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.33. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.16 and a fifty-two week high of $129.16.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 38.98%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

