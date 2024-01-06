Chicago Capital LLC Sells 255 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Chicago Capital LLC lowered its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Veeva Systems makes up approximately 1.9% of Chicago Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Chicago Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Veeva Systems worth $39,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 424.0% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,193,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $907,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,965,663.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,193,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,075,391 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.05.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VEEV

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $185.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.99. The company has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.00 and a fifty-two week high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.