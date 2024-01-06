Chicago Capital LLC Sells 35 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Chicago Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,115 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Intuit makes up 3.3% of Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $69,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Intuit by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,492,000 after purchasing an additional 48,196 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 7.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Intuit by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $589.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $571.23 and its 200 day moving average is $527.16. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.62 and a fifty-two week high of $631.07. The company has a market capitalization of $164.87 billion, a PE ratio of 64.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 39.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTU. HSBC began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Intuit

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.