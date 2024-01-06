China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $30.50

Shares of China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.50 and last traded at $30.50, with a volume of 1007 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.42.

China Resources Power Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.71 and a 200 day moving average of $31.20.

China Resources Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.9107 per share. This is an increase from China Resources Power’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

China Resources Power Company Profile

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power plants, hydro-electric power plants, and other clean and renewable energy projects.

