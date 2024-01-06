Christine Bellon Sells 1,907 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Stock

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) insider Christine Bellon sold 1,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $50,382.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,677.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ BEAM opened at $26.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average of $26.33. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $50.74.
Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.11. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 384.62% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. The business had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.56) earnings per share. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BEAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.27.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BEAM
About Beam Therapeutics
Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Beam Therapeutics
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Central bank digital currency: What it is and how to invest
Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.