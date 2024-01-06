Christine Bellon Sells 1,907 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Stock

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) insider Christine Bellon sold 1,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $50,382.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,677.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ BEAM opened at $26.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average of $26.33. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $50.74.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.11. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 384.62% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. The business had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.56) earnings per share. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 5.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BEAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.27.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Featured Articles

