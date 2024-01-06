Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Downgraded by B. Riley

B. Riley downgraded shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. B. Riley currently has $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $23.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cinemark from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.85.

NYSE CNK opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $8.33 and a 12 month high of $19.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $874.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.61 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 38.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the second quarter worth about $48,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the third quarter worth about $74,000.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

