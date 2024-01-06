Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Position Lifted by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of C. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 115.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 573.3% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on C. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.14.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $54.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.61. The firm has a market cap of $103.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 33.60%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

