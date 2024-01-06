Citigroup (NYSE:C) PT Raised to $63.00 at Barclays

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

C has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $54.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.61. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in Citigroup by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 31,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 22,209 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

