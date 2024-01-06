Citizens National Bank Trust Department Boosts Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,715,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748,454 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 128.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,274,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652,260 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,011,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,691,000 after purchasing an additional 399,973 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,698,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,263,000 after buying an additional 670,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,338,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,403,000 after buying an additional 69,759 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $29.74 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $36.26. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.45.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

