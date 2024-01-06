Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Acquired by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,457 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $12,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,494 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,333 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 773 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.56.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.0 %

CTSH traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $72.84. 2,590,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,288,196. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $56.45 and a 12 month high of $76.85. The company has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.79 and its 200-day moving average is $68.90.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.22%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

