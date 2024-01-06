Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 852.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.95.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.04. 12,646,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,005,926. The company has a market capitalization of $173.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.56. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

