Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) is Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd reduced its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,586,521 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 115,600 shares during the period. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. accounts for about 8.8% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $39,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BVN. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 11.5% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 14,506 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 7.5% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,851 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,594 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 2.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 100,459 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 315,584 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.60 to $10.30 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

Shares of NYSE BVN traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,048,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,535. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.98.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $211.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.97 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 3.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

