Comparing Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) and Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM)

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) and Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.2% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.7% of Bimini Capital Management shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Chatham Lodging Trust has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bimini Capital Management has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chatham Lodging Trust 0 1 2 0 2.67 Bimini Capital Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chatham Lodging Trust presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.79%. Given Chatham Lodging Trust’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Chatham Lodging Trust is more favorable than Bimini Capital Management.

Profitability

This table compares Chatham Lodging Trust and Bimini Capital Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chatham Lodging Trust 3.10% 1.18% 0.71% Bimini Capital Management -86.37% -86.05% -11.21%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chatham Lodging Trust and Bimini Capital Management’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chatham Lodging Trust $294.85 million 1.80 $9.81 million $0.04 271.82 Bimini Capital Management $14.02 million 0.51 -$19.82 million ($1.08) -0.66

Chatham Lodging Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Bimini Capital Management. Bimini Capital Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chatham Lodging Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Chatham Lodging Trust beats Bimini Capital Management on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

(Get Free Report)

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

About Bimini Capital Management

(Get Free Report)

Bimini Capital Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. The Assest Management segment includes investment advisory services by Bimini Advisors to Orchid and Royal Palm. The Investment Portfolio segment engages in investment activities conducted by Royal Palm. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities. The company was formerly known as Opteum Inc. and changed its name to Bimini Capital Management, Inc. in September 2007. Bimini Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vero Beach, Florida.

