Comparing MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) and SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS)

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) and SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SuRo Capital has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MFS High Income Municipal Trust and SuRo Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFS High Income Municipal Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SuRo Capital $3.46 million 29.87 -$132.18 million $0.07 58.58

Insider and Institutional Ownership

MFS High Income Municipal Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SuRo Capital.

23.6% of MFS High Income Municipal Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of SuRo Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of SuRo Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MFS High Income Municipal Trust and SuRo Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MFS High Income Municipal Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A SuRo Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00

SuRo Capital has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.34%. Given SuRo Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SuRo Capital is more favorable than MFS High Income Municipal Trust.

Profitability

This table compares MFS High Income Municipal Trust and SuRo Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFS High Income Municipal Trust N/A N/A N/A SuRo Capital 32.11% -6.58% -4.81%

Summary

SuRo Capital beats MFS High Income Municipal Trust on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MFS High Income Municipal Trust

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index. It was formerly known as Colonial High Income Municipal Trust. MFS High Income Municipal Trust was formed on February 17, 1989 and is domiciled in United States.

About SuRo Capital

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

