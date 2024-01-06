Comparing P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) & Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF)

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) and Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares P3 Health Partners and Extendicare’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio P3 Health Partners $1.05 billion 0.38 -$270.13 million ($2,260.66) 0.00 Extendicare N/A N/A N/A ($0.26) -20.58

Extendicare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than P3 Health Partners. Extendicare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than P3 Health Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P3 Health Partners -10.73% 2,454.69% 37.99% Extendicare N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.6% of P3 Health Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of Extendicare shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of P3 Health Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for P3 Health Partners and Extendicare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P3 Health Partners 0 1 1 0 2.50 Extendicare 0 0 0 0 N/A

P3 Health Partners presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 287.60%. Extendicare has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.09%. Given P3 Health Partners’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe P3 Health Partners is more favorable than Extendicare.

Summary

P3 Health Partners beats Extendicare on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners Inc., a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties. It operates LTC homes and retirement communities, as well as home health care operations under the Extendicare, ParaMed, Extendicare Assist, and SGP Partner Network brands. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Markham, Canada.

