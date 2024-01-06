Comparing Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) & National Automation Services (OTCMKTS:NESV)

National Automation Services (OTCMKTS:NESV – Get Free Report) and Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares National Automation Services and Senseonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get National Automation Services alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Automation Services N/A N/A N/A Senseonics -158.75% -111.66% -28.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for National Automation Services and Senseonics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Automation Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Senseonics 1 0 1 0 2.00

Risk and Volatility

Senseonics has a consensus target price of $1.25, suggesting a potential upside of 135.18%.

National Automation Services has a beta of -1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 283% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senseonics has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares National Automation Services and Senseonics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Automation Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Senseonics $16.39 million 17.13 $142.12 million ($0.09) -5.91

Senseonics has higher revenue and earnings than National Automation Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.6% of Senseonics shares are held by institutional investors. 30.9% of National Automation Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Senseonics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About National Automation Services

(Get Free Report)

National Energy Services, Inc. is a holding company that is engaged in building a portfolio of complementary services through acquisitions. It primarily focuses on drilling services, operation services, and maintenance services of the well-site activities. The company was founded on January 27, 1997 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Senseonics

(Get Free Report)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months. It serves healthcare providers and patients through a network of distributors and strategic fulfillment partners. The company has a collaboration agreement with the University Hospitals Accountable Care Organization. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for National Automation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Automation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.