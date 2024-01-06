Comparing The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) & NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN)

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) and NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Shyft Group and NWTN’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Shyft Group $1.03 billion 0.38 $36.56 million $0.81 14.15 NWTN N/A N/A -$40.72 million N/A N/A

The Shyft Group has higher revenue and earnings than NWTN.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

84.6% of The Shyft Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of NWTN shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of The Shyft Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.1% of NWTN shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

The Shyft Group has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NWTN has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for The Shyft Group and NWTN, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Shyft Group 0 3 0 1 2.50 NWTN 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Shyft Group currently has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 87.61%. Given The Shyft Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe The Shyft Group is more favorable than NWTN.

Profitability

This table compares The Shyft Group and NWTN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Shyft Group 2.96% 12.84% 6.17% NWTN N/A N/A N/A

Summary

The Shyft Group beats NWTN on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc. manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries. This segment markets its commercial vehicles, including walk-in vans, cutaway vans, and truck bodies under the Aeromaster, Velocity, Trademaster, and Utilivan brands; and vocation-specific equipment upfit services under the Utilimaster Upfit Services and Strobes-R-Us brands. It also installs specialty interior and exterior up-fit equipment for walk-in vans, truck bodies, cargo vans, and light duty pick-up trucks; and provides aftermarket support, including parts sales and field services, as well as parts and accessories. The Specialty Vehicles segment engineers and manufactures luxury class A diesel motor home chassis; and manufactures and assembles truck bodies under the Royal Truck Body and DuraMag brands. It also provides final assembly services for Isuzu N-gas and F-series chassis under the Builtmore Contract Manufacturing brand; and designs and installs custom lighting and upfit solutions for a range of specialty industries. In addition, this segment provides truck accessories under the Magnum brand; and a range of parts and accessories, and maintenance and repair services for its motorhome and specialty chassis. The Shyft Group, Inc. sells its products to commercial users, original equipment manufacturers, dealers, individuals, municipalities, and other government entities. The company was formerly known as Spartan Motors, Inc. and changed its name to The Shyft Group, Inc. in June 2020. The Shyft Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

About NWTN

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA. It integrates design, life-style personalization, IoT connectivity, autonomous driving technology, and green energy eco-systems for future mobility solutions. The company also involved in the wholesale and retail of vehicles; and provision of business management, operations, commercialization, as well as design and technology development services. NWTN Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

