Compass Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,500 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 125.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,732,348,000 after acquiring an additional 145,810,023 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,146,000 after buying an additional 13,220,435 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 9.1% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 33,145,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $420,947,000 after buying an additional 2,767,574 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 11,733.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,515,523 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 733.7% during the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 1,678,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,547 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Thomas P. Mason acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at $22,763,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas P. Mason purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ET. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ET stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.40. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $14.15.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.313 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 117.92%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

