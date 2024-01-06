Compass Wealth Management LLC Has $292,000 Stock Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Compass Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,358,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,980,000 after acquiring an additional 883,239 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the second quarter valued at about $18,635,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,328,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 33.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,453,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,014,000 after buying an additional 368,093 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,658,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Charles Douglas Mclane, Jr. sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $251,798.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,006.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $66.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.95. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $37.82 and a 52-week high of $74.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.63.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $651.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.15 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 7.83%. Carpenter Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRS shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

