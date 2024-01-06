Compass Wealth Management LLC Has $39,000 Stock Position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 60.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Sunoco by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 25.0% during the third quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Sunoco by 25.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in Sunoco by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 350,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,171,000 after acquiring an additional 126,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SUN. Barclays upped their target price on Sunoco from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sunoco from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered Sunoco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Sunoco from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Sunoco Stock Up 1.1 %

SUN stock opened at $58.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.29. Sunoco LP has a 1 year low of $40.81 and a 1 year high of $63.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.842 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 7,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $416,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,890 shares in the company, valued at $4,143,748. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

Featured Articles

