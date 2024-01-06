Compass Wealth Management LLC Has $51,000 Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 465 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in Generac by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Generac by 85.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Generac by 7.5% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Generac by 45.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $583,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,618,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $583,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,618,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,557.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,725,690 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $117.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 46.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. Generac had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GNRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Generac from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Generac from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.55.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Featured Articles

