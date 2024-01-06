Compass Wealth Management LLC Sells 225 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Compass Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,703,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,065,841,000 after purchasing an additional 743,824 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,863,118,000 after buying an additional 106,063 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $451,580,000 after buying an additional 33,093 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,574 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,317,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $310,319,000 after acquiring an additional 218,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $291,622.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $225.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.89 and a 200-day moving average of $212.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.36. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $174.20 and a twelve month high of $234.09. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

