Compass Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Compass Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,970 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2,188.0% during the second quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $17.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.84 billion, a PE ratio of -11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

