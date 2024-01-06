Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 56,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.3% during the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 96,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.8% during the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 41,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.0% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAG has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 9,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.31 per share, with a total value of $252,289.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,205 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $28.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $41.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.71.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.96%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

