Concord Wealth Partners Acquires 57,315 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 264.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,315 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Concord Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Concord Wealth Partners owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $3,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPHQ. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 85.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 771.8% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $53.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $54.33.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

