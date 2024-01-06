Concord Wealth Partners Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,642 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for 2.1% of Concord Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Concord Wealth Partners owned about 0.27% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $9,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kades & Cheifetz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 63,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Melone Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 87,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,385,000 after buying an additional 11,794 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SLYV opened at $80.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $86.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.90.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.