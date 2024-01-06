Concord Wealth Partners Buys 99,159 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 764,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 99,159 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $16,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,449,000 after purchasing an additional 40,338 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 647.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 646,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,078,000 after purchasing an additional 560,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $21.14 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $21.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average is $21.01.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.