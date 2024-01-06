Concord Wealth Partners Decreases Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Concord Wealth Partners decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,023 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Concord Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $6,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 124.0% in the second quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Ballast Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 91,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasure Coast Financial Planning boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 483,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,719,000 after purchasing an additional 15,213 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW opened at $33.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $34.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.11.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.