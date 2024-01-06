Concord Wealth Partners Has $11.59 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Concord Wealth Partners lessened its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,598 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 2.5% of Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $11,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $76.37 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $78.23. The company has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.75 and its 200 day moving average is $72.66.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

