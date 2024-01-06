Concord Wealth Partners Has $651,000 Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 89.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,133 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in EOG Resources by 100,317.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $61,629,243,000 after buying an additional 537,992,573 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in EOG Resources by 302.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,730,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,113,534,000 after buying an additional 7,313,743 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,008,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.62.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $120.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $137.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 24.52%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

