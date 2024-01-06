Concord Wealth Partners Has $660,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Concord Wealth Partners lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $532,768.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,768.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,098 shares of company stock worth $1,840,120. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $136.73 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $146.89. The firm has a market cap of $152.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.46 and a 200-day moving average of $120.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

