Concord Wealth Partners Has $845,000 Stake in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Concord Wealth Partners trimmed its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 155,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 54.5% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 12.1% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 22,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 60.3% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 7.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. 29.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FS Credit Opportunities alerts:

FS Credit Opportunities Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock opened at $5.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.35. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $6.00.

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.28%.

In other news, Director Philip E. Hughes, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,788 shares in the company, valued at $117,452.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FS Credit Opportunities

(Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.