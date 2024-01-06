Concord Wealth Partners Increases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 240.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 56.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 20.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,391,000 after purchasing an additional 18,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT opened at $456.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $449.08 and a 200 day moving average of $444.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.87 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.