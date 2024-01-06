Concord Wealth Partners Makes New Investment in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MOAT. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000.

BATS MOAT opened at $83.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

