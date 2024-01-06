Concord Wealth Partners Purchases 361 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $419.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $408.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $401.22. The stock has a market cap of $393.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $340.21 and a one year high of $428.36.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.65.

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 507,264 shares of company stock worth $195,418,895 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

