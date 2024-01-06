Concord Wealth Partners Sells 338 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Concord Wealth Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,416 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,223,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,693,039,000 after purchasing an additional 374,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after buying an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,992,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,474,841,000 after buying an additional 135,510 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $1,461,267,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.92.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW stock opened at $212.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

