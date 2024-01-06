Concord Wealth Partners Sells 4,177 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Concord Wealth Partners cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,177 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners owned about 0.19% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $285,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

CGW opened at $51.44 on Friday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $53.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.76. The firm has a market cap of $985.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.94.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

