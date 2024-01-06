Concord Wealth Partners Sells 6,954 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Concord Wealth Partners lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,954 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Francis Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 136,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $89.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $91.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.94.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.