ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,741 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $5,592,000. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $599,000. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 130,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 130.0% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.53. 3,984,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,476,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $127.35. The company has a market cap of $138.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.62.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.10.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

