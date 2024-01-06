Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 12.000-12.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 11.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Constellation Brands also updated its FY24 guidance to $12.00-12.20 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $311.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $277.00.

STZ stock opened at $247.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $208.45 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.96.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total transaction of $33,036,421.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 681,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,177,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

