Contrasting Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) & Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS)

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Altus Power and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altus Power 57.98% 0.15% 0.04% Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 9.27% 9.18% 3.82%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.9% of Altus Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.6% of Altus Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Altus Power has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Altus Power and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altus Power 0 0 7 0 3.00 Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 0 0 2 0 3.00

Altus Power currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.23%. Given Altus Power’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Altus Power is more favorable than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Altus Power and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altus Power $101.16 million 9.87 $55.44 million $0.52 12.00 Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL $4.25 billion N/A $215.40 million N/A N/A

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has higher revenue and earnings than Altus Power.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc., a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments. It is also involved in the piped natural gas distribution. The company operates hydroelectric, wind, and thermoelectric plants; and owns and operates transmission and distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in municipalities in the State of Paraná and in the municipality of Porto União in the State of Santa Catarina. Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Operates as a subsidiary of Governo Do Estado Do Parana.

