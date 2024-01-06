Contrasting Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) & Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) and Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Golden Entertainment and Falcon’s Beyond Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Entertainment $1.12 billion 1.00 $82.35 million $8.96 4.36 Falcon’s Beyond Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Golden Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Falcon’s Beyond Global.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Entertainment 25.06% 8.54% 2.29% Falcon’s Beyond Global N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.9% of Golden Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 30.6% of Golden Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Golden Entertainment and Falcon’s Beyond Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Entertainment 0 1 2 0 2.67 Falcon’s Beyond Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Golden Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $48.75, indicating a potential upside of 24.71%. Given Golden Entertainment’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Golden Entertainment is more favorable than Falcon’s Beyond Global.

Summary

Golden Entertainment beats Falcon’s Beyond Global on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform, consisting of a portfolio of gaming and hospitality assets that focus on casino, branded taverns and distributed gaming operations. Golden Entertainment operates over 16,700 slots, over 100 table games, and over 6,200 hotel rooms. Golden Entertainment owns ten casinos nine in Southern Nevada and one in Maryland and more than 60 gaming taverns in Nevada. Through its distributed gaming operations in Nevada and Montana, Golden Entertainment operates video gaming devices at nearly 1,000 locations.

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc. operates as an entertainment powerhouse and innovator in storytelling. The company develops, owns, and operates hotels, theme parks, and retail, dining, and entertainment venues. It also provides master planning, media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales for the themed entertainment industry. In addition, the company develops, owns, and operates themed entertainment resorts and theme parks. Further, it engages in the production, development, and licensing of proprietary narrative, story-driven intellection property and third-party partnered brands through multiple media and consumer products channels. The company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

