Contrasting Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) and ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) and ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.4% of Nerdy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of ATA Creativity Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.8% of Nerdy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 52.9% of ATA Creativity Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nerdy and ATA Creativity Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nerdy $162.66 million 3.35 -$35.40 million ($0.47) -6.74 ATA Creativity Global $29.99 million 1.16 -$6.94 million ($0.19) -5.84

Profitability

ATA Creativity Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nerdy. Nerdy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ATA Creativity Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Nerdy and ATA Creativity Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nerdy -24.01% -58.63% -33.16% ATA Creativity Global -18.44% -33.02% -8.51%

Volatility & Risk

Nerdy has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATA Creativity Global has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Nerdy and ATA Creativity Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nerdy 0 1 4 0 2.80 ATA Creativity Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nerdy currently has a consensus target price of $4.67, suggesting a potential upside of 47.21%. Given Nerdy’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Nerdy is more favorable than ATA Creativity Global.

About Nerdy

Nerdy, Inc. operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, coding, tutor chat, essay review, and adaptive self-study. The company's flagship business, Varsity Tutors, operates platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Its solutions are available directly to learners, as well as through schools and other institutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students. The company also offers online courses for students. The company was formerly known as ATA Inc. and changed its name to ATA Creativity Global in September 2019. ATA Creativity Global was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

