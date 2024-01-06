Contrasting Pinelawn Cemetery (OTC:PLWN) & Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) and Pinelawn Cemetery (OTC:PLWN – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Service Co. International and Pinelawn Cemetery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Service Co. International 12.06% 32.58% 3.47% Pinelawn Cemetery N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.0% of Service Co. International shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Service Co. International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Service Co. International 0 0 4 0 3.00 Pinelawn Cemetery 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Service Co. International and Pinelawn Cemetery, as reported by MarketBeat.

Service Co. International currently has a consensus price target of $71.40, suggesting a potential upside of 5.62%. Given Service Co. International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Service Co. International is more favorable than Pinelawn Cemetery.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Service Co. International and Pinelawn Cemetery’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Service Co. International $4.11 billion 2.43 $565.34 million $3.18 21.26 Pinelawn Cemetery N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Service Co. International has higher revenue and earnings than Pinelawn Cemetery.

Summary

Service Co. International beats Pinelawn Cemetery on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Service Co. International

(Get Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services. In addition, it offers funeral merchandise, including burial caskets and related accessories, urns and other cremation receptacles, outer burial containers, flowers, online and video tributes, stationery products, casket and cremation memorialization products, and other ancillary merchandise. Further, the company's cemeteries provide cemetery property interment rights, such as developed lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum spaces, niches, and other cremation memorialization and interment options; and sells cemetery merchandise and services, including memorial markers and bases, outer burial containers, flowers and floral placements, graveside services, merchandise installations, and interments, as well as offers preneed cemetery merchandise and services. Service Corporation International offers its products and services under the Dignity Memorial, Dignity Planning, National Cremation Society, Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services, Funeraria del Angel, Making Everlasting Memories, Neptune Society, and Trident Society brands. It owns and operates funeral service locations and cemeteries in 44 states, eight Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company was incorporated in 1962 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Pinelawn Cemetery

(Get Free Report)

Pinelawn Cemetery provides cremation services. It primarily offers cremation services at Memorial Gardens and Garden Mausoleums. The company is based in Farmingdale, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.